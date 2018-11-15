18 more area athletes ink scholarships during early signing period

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The second day of the early college signing period turned out to be even busier than the opening day, as five schools had 18 athletes accepting athletic scholarships on Thursday.
The Glenwood Gators had four signees. Luke Davis signed to play baseball at Samford, with three Lady Gators signing with softball programs. Ashley Gallant is heading to CVCC, Carlene Hampton to Georgia Southwestern, and Hope Gullatt to Anderson University.
Shaw wrestler Noah Davenport will continue his career at Life University.
It was a busy afternoon at Northside, with six Patriots signing to play in college. Four were softball players, with Gabi Apiag signing with UAB, Emily Holmes with CSU, Kennedi Bedell with Hampton, and Jada Chadwick with Central Alabama CC. Baseball players Colton Joyner and Spencer Chandler signed with CSU.
Harris County also had six signees, four coming from the softball diamond. Lindsey Kyte signed with Kennesaw State, Taylor Middleton with ABAC, Natalie Song with Gordon State, and Tierra Brooks with Point University. Devin Helms accepted a cross country and track scholarship with West Georgia, and soccer star Kylie Bechard will continue her career on the pitch on the Plains, signing with Auburn.
It wasn’t just high schools in the mix. A pair of pitchers from CVCC signed with Division One programs. Chase Patrick will head to Mississippi State, while Parker Boyle signed with East Carolina.
