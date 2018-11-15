Muscogee Co. Board of Elections breaks down rejection of provisional ballots

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This week, the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations is working tirelessly to certify election numbers.
The five member board considers 352 provisional ballots, accepting 131 and rejecting 221.
But why are provisional ballots being used?
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s guidelines, people cast provisional ballots when they run into problems at the polls preventing them from voting, this could mean:
- The voter does not have the state required valid photo ID
- The voter’s name does not appear on the list of registered voters in the precinct
- When the voter first registered to vote in Georgia, they registered by mail, did not provide any identification at that time, and were unable to present acceptable identification the first time they voted at the polls in person.
If you vote with a provisional ballot because you did not have acceptable identification, you will have three days from the close of the polls to present acceptable identification to your county registrar’s office for your vote to count, according to state election officials.
The board is also reviewing 108 ballots cast electronically by voters serving overseas in the armed forces.
Muscogee County Director of Elections Nancy Boren says most rejections involved voters living in other counties.
Highest to lowest reasons for rejections:
- Out of county
- Not registered
- No Activity
- Felons still serving sentence
In Muscogee County, there are a total of 112,540 registered voters and a total of 63,468 ballots were cast, which means 56.4 percent of voters voted in this year’s midterm elections.
