Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts lunch and learn for American Cancer Society’s smoking risks initiative

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted a lunch and learn for an American Cancer Society initiative on Thursday.
The National Great American Smokeout is an annual intervention event that is held on the third Thursday of November by the American Cancer Society. Approximately 40 million American adults smoke and tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the country
"Their theme for the year is "Day One." So, they are taking today as your first day from quitting smoking because it takes a day at a time. So, they are encouraging smokers to start today or tomorrow. Just start, said Michael Nwogho, oncology outreach coordinator at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The guest speaker for the lunch and learn was Dr. Daniel Gwan-Nulla and his topic was “Lung Cancer Screening: Why Now?”
