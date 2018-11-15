Stanhope-Elmore trumpet player to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Stanhope-Elmore high school student is being recognized nationally for his musical skills.
Trumpet player David Persky has been selected to be a part of Macy’s Great American Marching Band.
He says watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is a family tradition and can’t believe he’s been selected.
“I think it will really hit me when I’m watching back and I see myself on it, just because I have been watching the Macy’s for so long,” he said. “I never pictured myself on TV before.”
Under 200 students from high schools across the United States are selected each year.
