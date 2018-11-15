Stewart Community Home provides assistance to homeless population in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - National Hunger and Homeless Week is always the week before Thanksgiving to help campaign for those seeking a better path in life.
Many organizations like Stewart Community Home on 15th St. in Columbus offers homeless adults over 18 with a mental or physical disability a place to come and seek help to rebuild their lives.
They help to find doctors and are licensed to provide daily medication and other mental health resources in the community.
Executive Director Kara VinZant says it is important for the community to be aware of what they can provide, especially during this time of year.
“It’s very important to us to make sure we are on everybody’s mind. We want everybody to know that we are here and that we are definitely working well to take care of the homeless community," says VinZant. "It’s important for people to understand in the community that we are keeping people out of ambulances, out of the back of police cars, off the streets.”
They provide three meals and two snacks a day at no cost for the residents and their is no limit on how long you can live there.
Over the past year, the Stewart Home has impacted over 122 lives in the community and wants to continue to help Columbus’ homeless population.
