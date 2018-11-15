Teen charged with murder in deadly Auburn shooting appears in court

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A teen charged with murder in a deadly shooting in Auburn appeared in court Wednesday.
17-year-old Jarvis Nichols is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Evan Wilson. The shooting happened on an early September morning in front of a fraternity house on west Magnolia Avenue.
At the preliminary hearing, police testified that Nichols shot Wilson five times and then minutes later, tracked Wilson down and shot him two more times. Police say Nichols later admitted to shooting Wilson, saying he felt threatened in the situation.
Lee County Judge Russell Bush found probable cause and the case will later be presented to a grand jury.
Nichols remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.
