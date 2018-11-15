Uber Eats debuts in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you’re running short on time for lunch, a business coming to Columbus might be able to help.
Uber Eats is launching today, Nov. 15, in Columbus.
With the company, you can get food delivered right to your door from restaurants like Cook’s Place, The Office Sports Bar, Steak Out, The Juice Bar and McDonald’s.
To take advantage of the service, download the free app or user ubereats.com.
When you place your order, you simply put in your address and the will make it to you in under thirty minutes, on average.
Uber Eats is currently available in more than 200 cities around the world.
