Annual Soldier Marathon course in Columbus, Ft. Benning changes due to heavy rainfall

(WTVM) - Due to heavy rain and water on the Riverwalk this week, the annual Soldier Marathon course that is run in Columbus and Fort Benning has changed.
The Soldier Marathon Race Committee is advising of the following changes:
Soldier Marathon Course
Due to heavy rain this week and water on the Riverwalk we had to change the marathon course. The Fort Benning section of the marathon course (miles 1 to 7) remains the same. Beginning at the entrance to Oxbow Meadows (mile 7.25) the marathon runners will run 3 loops around the Oxbow Meadows/Golf Course/Water Works back to the National Infantry Museum. Each loop is 6.25 miles plus .2 miles for the finish line. The course has been measured and the committee plans to submit papers to have it certified so that certification will be pending on Race Day, November 17th. If approved, the certification will relate back to Race Day.
Soldier Relay Marathon
The new Relay Team Exchange points will be at the same place for all relay exchanges. That place will be on S. Lumpkin Road at the entrance to Oxbow Meadows (on the west side of S. Lumpkin or the Oxbow Meadows side of the road). This is mile 7.25 on the course for the first exchange, mile 13.5 for the second exchange, mile 19.75 for the third exchange. The first runner will run 7.25 miles. Runners two & three will run 6.25 miles and runner four will run 6.45 miles. Parking for the team members will be along S. Lumpkin Road. There will be a water station and porta-potties at Oxbow Meadows.
Soldier Half Marathon Course
There is no change to the half marathon course
Soldier 5k Course
There is no change to the 5k course
Runner Tracking
Go to the app store, download the 2018 Soldier Marathon to track your runners
