Annual Soldier Marathon course in Columbus, Ft. Benning changes due to heavy rainfall

The new Relay Team Exchange points will be at the same place for all relay exchanges. That place will be on S. Lumpkin Road at the entrance to Oxbow Meadows (on the west side of S. Lumpkin or the Oxbow Meadows side of the road). This is mile 7.25 on the course for the first exchange, mile 13.5 for the second exchange, mile 19.75 for the third exchange. The first runner will run 7.25 miles. Runners two & three will run 6.25 miles and runner four will run 6.45 miles. Parking for the team members will be along S. Lumpkin Road. There will be a water station and porta-potties at Oxbow Meadows.