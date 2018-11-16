Arctic Blast to Wrap Up the Week

The next several days promise some much-needed dry weather, but temperatures will still run below average overall. Highs will climb into the 60s over the weekend, and mornings won’t run quite as cold going into next week; however, expect some areas of frost again Saturday morning with temperatures falling to the mid 30s—just not quite as cold as today. Good news for travelers next week in our neck of the woods: weather still looks quiet, cool, and dry heading into Thanksgiving.