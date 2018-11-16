Arctic Blast to Wrap Up the Week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Waking up to frost and freezing temperatures across the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, but at least sunshine too has made an appearance! The bitter cold gives way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs back in the upper 50s with the forecast looking promising heading into the weekend.
The next several days promise some much-needed dry weather, but temperatures will still run below average overall. Highs will climb into the 60s over the weekend, and mornings won’t run quite as cold going into next week; however, expect some areas of frost again Saturday morning with temperatures falling to the mid 30s—just not quite as cold as today. Good news for travelers next week in our neck of the woods: weather still looks quiet, cool, and dry heading into Thanksgiving.
Still a lot of uncertainty on whether we’ll see some rain and storms by Black Friday, but for now keeping rain chances out of the forecast. We’ll keep you updated if we see any impending changes in the weather pattern though! For today at least, bundle up!
