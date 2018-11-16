Auburn Aviation Education unveils new state of the art facility

AUBURN, GA (WTVM) -Auburn University’s Aviation Education program got a big upgrade today as it dedicated it’s brand new facility. It is the first building designed exclusively for aviation education at Auburn.
A dedication ceremony for the new Delta Air Lines Aviation Education Building at Auburn University Regional Airport.
The 23 thousand square-foot facility will accommodate anticipated growth and increased class offerings, as well as provide state-of-the-art flight simulators.
The building will also include flexible, technology-enhanced classrooms, faculty offices and workspace and meeting spaces for faculty and students.
Auburn Aviation Center Director Bill Hutto said: "We can integrate all of our parts and its really going to advance what we do and make our aviation education offering much more easy to do here at Auburn University"
The building was made possible with a $6.2 million grant, by Delta Air Lines, the Delta Air Lines Foundation and the Jacobson Family Foundation.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.