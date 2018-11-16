Auburn police seeking public’s assistance locating missing man

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is asking the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Bruce Crandall Eckert Jr., 26, was last seen on Nov. 8. He last spoke with a family member by phone on that date who lives in Mountain Brook, Alabama.
Eckert is described as 6’2” and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Eckert has a full mustache and beard.
According to police, no foul play is suspected in his disappearance at this time.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.