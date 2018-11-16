Frost Tonight; Dry & Pleasant Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a very cold start early on this Friday, we will see temperatures again in the 30s by early Saturday and some patchy frost is definitely possible across the area. The good news is, the weekend looks fantastic - look for highs in the mid to upper 60s both weekend days with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. For your Thanksgiving week, the weather looks fantastic Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 60s. A secondary shot of cooler air will move in as we head into Tuesday, but it won’t be that significant in the great scheme of things. It should increase the clouds a bit Monday night into the first part of Tuesday, but we don’t anticipate any rain.