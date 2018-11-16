Georgia House passes bill giving $270 million for relief funding after hurricane Micheal

“Our families in Brunswick might not feel the direct impacts from Hurricane Michael, but our fellow citizens in Southwest Georgia are hurting tremendously,” said Rep. Jones, “The coastal region in Georgia has experienced the devastating losses of natural disasters, and I hope that we can stand with those effected by this storm the way that Georgians have stood with us in the past. I believe it is important to inform our communities of the work that is being done to support and strengthen these affected areas in this difficult time.”