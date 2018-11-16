Harris County High band member selected to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A student in Harris County has been selected to play march in the 92nd annual Macys’ Thanksgiving Day Parade as part of Macy’s Great American Marching Band.
Hannah Martson is senior and band member at Harris County High School. She was one of the few band students from across the nation to march in the parade. Martson submitted an audition take in February and leaned in May that she had been accepted for the parade.
Martson has been in band since the sixth grade and plays the clarinet.
"Band truly is a team sport. Every part in the band is important. All of the parts have to be there, together, if you want to be successful," she said.
Martson has never been to New York before and very excited about the opportunity to visit the city. She will fly to New York on Saturday, Nov. 17 to begin rehearsal ahead of the parade.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for those who want to help with travel expenses.
