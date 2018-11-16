Harris County non-profit steps in to help families for Thanksgiving

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A gym full of volunteers are helping pack food bags to help their fellow Harris County residents have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.
“These are for clients who really don’t have the income to buy food and this is just a little something extra that we give out for Thanksgiving,” said Bill Searcey, FOCUS Executive Director
FOCUS is a faith-based organization in Harris County helping to provide assistance for the less fortunate in their county.
Hundreds of volunteers came out to help pack food bags for 250 families.
“We all like to feel that were doing something, that we are giving, that we are reliving anxiety and even pain from families when they can’t give to their families, we can help them give,” said volunteer David Johnson.
“We provide an opportunity for the people in the community to be organized and do something special for a lot of people,” said another volunteer, John Winsness.
Not only are families receiving bags of non-perishable food items, but they are going home with turkeys, hams and fresh produce.
Food coordinators are ‘FOCUSED’ on making a difference.
“You can get chocked up because knowing that some people that actually come into FOCUS and tell us we don’t have any food at home are going to have a ham to put on their table. To have extra canned goods and dry goods to put in their pantry,” said Julie Nordin, Food Coordinator for FOCUS
And for the elderly, sick and shut-ins and those just unable to leave home, your food bags will be hand delivered so no one is without a warm meal.
Families who signed up through FOCUS in Harris County can pick up their food bags Saturday and must have their ticket in hand.
