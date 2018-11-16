Mazda Toyota Huntsville plant holds groundbreaking ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. held its groundbreaking ceremony for its new Huntsville plant on Friday.
Speakers included Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Doug Jones, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and a number of representatives from Toyota and Mazda.
The massive facility will be built on a TVA Megasite in Limestone County, will create up to 4,000 jobs. Production is expected to begin by 2021.
It will be located just north of the Greenbrier Restaurant, will span across 3,000 acres.
The a jointly owned-and-operated automotive production plant that will have the capacity to build 300,000 vehicles a year, beginning in 2021. Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (MTMUS) is expected to create 4,000 jobs, with a $1.6 billion investment split by the two companies.
The plant will build Toyota’s Corolla, whose all-new 2020 model was unveiled yesterday in California, and Mazda’s yet-to-be revealed crossover model.
As part of the groundbreaking, MTMUS donated $750,000 to support STEM-related programs that will encourage and motivate students to pursue a career in the advanced manufacturing field. With 4,000 jobs to fill, MTMUS is committed to investing in developing its future workforce in collaboration with local educators and economic development partners. The donation includes:
- $500,000 to the Huntsville Madison County Chamber Foundation to launch a new career exploration online platform that will help highlight careers in manufacturing to students, build skills and connect job seekers to opportunities. The goal is to work with local school systems and promote this tool as a resource for career coaches and teachers.
- $250,000 to be split between six school districts in Madison County, Limestone County and Morgan County. Support is aimed at STEM or career technical programs that align with advanced manufacturing. The schools include:
- Huntsville City Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Madison City Schools
- Limestone County Schools
- Decatur City Schools
- Morgan County Schools
In addition, the Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc. donated:
- $50,000 to Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama
- $50,000 to Food Bank of North Alabama
- $20,000 to Greater Huntsville Humane Society
