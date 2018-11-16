MCSO confirms Chattahoochee Valley drug task force helicopter crashes near Montgomery

By Alex Jones | November 16, 2018 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 4:06 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A helicopter from the Chattahoochee Valley has crashed near Montgomery.

Muscogee Co. Sheriff Donna Tompkins says a helicopter from our area crashed near Montgomery and is in the water.

The pilot has not yet been located and is believed to be a Columbus police officer.

Officers with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department are on their way to the crash site.

Sheriff Tompkins says the helicopter belongs to a multi-jurisdictional drug task force, Metro, that includes Muscogee, Harris and Russell counties, as well as Columbus and Phenix City police.

