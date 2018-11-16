Passengers in Zimbabwe caught in bus fire; 40 killed

Passengers in Zimbabwe caught in bus fire; 40 killed
A fire engine is parked near to a burnt out bus after a bus accident in Gwanda about 550 kilometres south of the capital Harare, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo) (STR)
By FARAI MUTSAKA | November 16, 2018 at 3:43 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 4:08 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Fire swept through a passenger bus in Zimbabwe, and police said Friday that more than 40 people died and at least 20 were injured, some with severe burns.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said she did not have details about the cause of the accident on Thursday night.

A photograph posted on Twitter by the Zimbabwe Red Cross shows the remains of a bus that was completely incinerated. The Red Cross said its teams responded to a "horrific accident" involving a bus heading to neighboring South Africa at around midnight.

The accident happened in Gwanda district, about 550 kilometers (340 miles) south of Harare, Zimbabwe's capital.

Last week, a collision between two buses in Zimbabwe killed 50 people and injured about 80.

Emergency services stand near to a burnt out bus after a bus accident in Gwanda about 550 kilometres south of the capital Harare, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo)
Emergency services stand near to a burnt out bus after a bus accident in Gwanda about 550 kilometres south of the capital Harare, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo) (AP)
Spectators look at a burnt out bus after a bus accident in Gwanda about 550 kilometres south of the capital Harare, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo)
Spectators look at a burnt out bus after a bus accident in Gwanda about 550 kilometres south of the capital Harare, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Police in Zimbabwe say more than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. (AP Photo) (AP)