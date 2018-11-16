Mystery suspect could be charged in deadly Ft. Mitchell road rage shooting

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - There are shocking new details in a deadly road rage case out of Fort Mitchell Alabama.
Justin Davidson was indicted on two charges, including a hate crime, for the shooting death of 45-year-old Lorenzo Freeman.
Russell County District Attorney Ken Davis says his office is requesting additional forensic examinations in the death investigation of Freeman.
“I can say this investigation is still open. There are questions still to be answered," says Davis. "There could be an additional indictment.”
Surprising new details, a second man whose identity is not being released , could also be responsible for firing shots outside the Dollar General on Sweetwater Branch Road. The district attorney says this is not new information to investigators.
“We’ve been aware of it. We have believed certain tests had been performed previously, but they weren’t. So we had to request additional tests," Davis says.
Davis says pieces of evidence recovered at the crime scene and the post-mortem examination is what is being tested right now. Authorities believe there was another man who hasn’t been arrested or charged who was armed and fired shots the night Freeman died.
Davidson was indicted by a grand jury on one count of intentional murder and another for Alabama’s hate crime statute.
The lone suspect says he was acting in self defense when he shot Freeman, although witnesses came forward after the shooting, saying Davidson was shouting racial slurs as he was pumping bullets from a shotgun towards Freeman.
Davidson is asking for immunity in hopes a judge will dismiss the case against him.
There’s been no ruling on immunity for Davidson.
Meantime, Davis says when his office gets additional forensic information back, they plan on presenting it to a grand jury and that’s when potentially another man could be charged in this murder.
Davidson is in the Russell County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.