Rain and cold puts damper on Greater Columbus Fair; organizers hoping weekend will raise attendance

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rainy, cold weather has put a damper on outdoor events this week like the Greater Columbus Fair.
Daryl Williams came to the fair with her grandchildren. Both of them prepared for the cold with their winter hats and jackets.
Williams says it hasn’t been the best weather for the fair this year.
“It been a lot of rain. We were supposed to come Monday, but we couldn’t come because it was raining,” says Williams.
“Of course, we’ve had a couple of rain days this year which is disappointing, but that’s why we have an 11-day event. We have those extra days in there and that’s kind of our cushion instead of rain insurance, you know?” says Robin Wallace, marketing manager for the Columbus Civic Center.
She says the fair is normally held in October but this year it’s in November, giving way to colder temperatures and rain causing a couple of closures this week affecting revenue.
“We really wanted to keep this carnival company. We love them and in order to get on their permanent schedule, we had to fall into the end of their season so that’s why we’re in November. But, next year we’re back to October,” says Wallace.
But that's not stopping a number of people from coming out to enjoy the festivities saying it's all about enjoying the environment.
“I’m just cold at the end of the day, but they still have a lot of good things you can do here. It’s nothing bad. It’s a lot of things to be active so you can be warm. They have warm food for you to eat to heat up your body,” says attendee Naomi Stewart.
With temperatures expected to be nicer Saturday and Sunday, Wallace says they’re expecting large crowds.
"The weather is going to be fantastic this weekend, so we know we're going to have a great closing weekend of the fair this weekend."
The fair will be here until Sunday night.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.