Senate passes bill to rename Columbus post office after the Fort Benning Triple Nickles

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Thursday, Senate passed a bill to designate a United States Post Office in Columbus as the “Richard W. Williams, Jr. Chapter of the Triple Nickles Post Office.”
The Lobby street post office will receive its new name in honor the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, commonly known as the Triple Nickles.
In 1943 The Triple Nickles unit was formed and began training at Fort Benning. At the time they were the Army’s first and only all-black parachute unit,
After WWII, some of its members went on to serve in other military units during the Korean War including the Army’s first and only all-black Ranger unit. Ultimately, members of the Triple Nickles served in more airborne units, in peace and war, than any other parachute group in history.
The commemorative bill was introduced by U.S. Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson.
Senator Isakson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs said: “As the nation’s first all-black parachute unit, these heroes courageously protected and defended our country throughout the 20th century, and I am glad to have the opportunity to thank them for their selfless actions and distinguished service.”
Photos courtesy of the Official Site of 555th Parachute Infantry “Triple Nickle."
