Fort Benning unveils new monument to honor 3rd Armored Division

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Saturday, Fort Benning commemorated the soldiers of the 3rd armored division who fought in WWII by unveiling their new monument
The unveiling ceremony took place at Patton’s Park as part of the annual reunion of the Association of 3rd Armored Division Veterans.
The 3rd Armored Division “Spearhead” was activated in April 1941, and maintained an active role in Europe throughout World War II. The division was headquartered in West Germany during the Cold War and had a prevalent role during the Persian Gulf War.
The division was deactivated in 1992 as part of the general drawing down of armed forces post-Cold War
Photo courtesy of Fort Benning.
