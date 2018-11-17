Giant wooden troll removed in Colorado could get new home

The large wooden troll, "Isak Hearthstone," made by artist Thomas Dambo during Breckenridge International Festival of the Arts in August, sits in the snow Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, along the Wellington Trail in Breckenridge, Colo. The troll was created during the Breckenridge Festival of the Arts in August, but got so popular that it caused complaints from nearby homeowners due to tourists visiting, and demanded it to be removed. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP) (Hugh Carey)