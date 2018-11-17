24-hour radiothon underway at Davis Broadcasting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting in Columbus is wanting to make a difference for children who may not be able to truly experience Christmas.
The company wants to give away thousands of toys and bikes for the holiday.
“We’re asking the community to give us funds and we’ll be ably to buy Christmas toys for children. For those who wouldn’t have a Christmas, we’ll provide them with one, said Michael Soul, program director at Davis Broadcasting.
Organizers said they will be opening back up around 8 a.m. Saturday morning to take those calls.
Thousands of children have been impacted by Radiothon and they’re just wanting to carry on the tradition.
Donations can be made by phone at 706-576-3565 or online, or at Davis Broadcasting’s studio located at 2203 Wynnton Road.
