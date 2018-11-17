Peachtree Mall hosts Christmas parade to kick off holiday season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -A number of high school bands and dance teams performed for the annual Christmas parade at Peachtree Mall in Columbus.
It’s to kick off the holiday season. A number of fantasy Christmas characters were in attendance and gave out candy to children.
“This event is Santa coming to the north pole. This is the way we bring Santa in and kick off the holiday season at the Peachtree Mall. You just saw six bands marching through the entire mall,” says Tavida Rice, manager of the mall.
Even Santa made a stop by and talked to the children. Organizers say it’s they’ve held the parade for more than 20.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.