Secretary of the U.S. Army visits Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - The 23rd secretary of the United States Army visited in Fort Benning Friday.
Dr. Mark T. Esper was sworn in just under a year ago and spent time with members of the armed forces on post.
Esper spoke with trainees and drill, took part in an Army combat fitness test, and toured both new and historic homes. He hosted a town hall with families and soldiers.
As the secretary of the U.S. Army, Esper has a responsibility for all matters relating to the Army.
