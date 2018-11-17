Sports Overtime: Week 14

(WTVM) - It’s week 14 of Sports Overtime.
Here’s a list of high school football games Sports Leader 9 will cover this weekend:
McGill-Toolen (0) vs. Central (14)
R.E. Lee (12) vs. Auburn (6)
Opelika vs. (42) Bessemer City (26)
Highland Home (42) vs. LaFayette (3)
Marengo (6) vs. Lanett (14)
Crenshaw Christian (12) vs. Chambers (22)
Montgomery County (21) vs. Marion County (48)
Trion (13) vs. Schley County (40)
Chatt. County (22) vs. Greene County (37)
Brookstone (17) vs. North Cobb Christian (20)
Columbus (0) vs. Baldwin (21)
Troup (53) vs. Pickens (14)
Callaway (31) vs. Hapeville (13)
Monsignor Donovan (15) vs. Flint River (48)
Southland (16) vs. Heritage-Newnan (34)
