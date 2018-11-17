Thanksgiving Week Looking Great!

Quiet and pleasant weather looks to continue for the next several days, along with near average temperatures. This is thanks to zonal flow (west to east) across the US, though a bit of a dip will bring a weak front through on Tuesday helping to knock down temps a bit, making it feel like the holidays on Thanksgiving Day. Speaking of Thanksgiving, weather is looking great. High’s in the low 60′s with partly cloudy skies, lows dropping into the 40′s for those going to Black Friday. Weak disturbance looks to bring some showers into the area on the evening of Black Friday into Saturday AM, but overall shouldn’t be a big deal. Beyond that, we should move into a stormier and cooler pattern once again towards the end of November into December...