71-year-old Columbus woman reported missing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police Special Victim’s Unit is searching for a 71-year-old woman after she and her car went missing Friday morning.
The woman named Linda Faircloth, was last seen on Oates Ave.
She is described as 5′5″ with blue eyes and gray hair.
She drives a light blue 2012 Honda Odyssey with a Georgia license plate number- BYM5331.
Police say her family is very concerned for her safety and ask anyone with any information to call CPD at 706-653-3449 immediately.
