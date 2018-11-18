Auburn High students build tiny house

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn High School building construction students are building more than birdhouses.
They are building a tiny house.
Auburn High School is the only school in it the state with a program that’s building something of this scale. The goal is to teach students everything they need to know about framing while also building this project from start to finish.
“We needed a project that would encompass some of the intro content standards, all of the framing content standards, and be finishing content standards, which are three of my courses in this program," said Auburn High School Building Construction Instructor Jessica Bowldin.
“And with that one project, the tiny house, we can include all of those content standards into one. So, not only are we having a better opportunity to make more money in the long run to recoup the cost for the next tiny house, but we are also knocking out three different course objectives with my project.”
The house is expected to be completed by the end of April, and officials said once the house is completed they will sell it and use the money for materials to start building their next tiny house.
