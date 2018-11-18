2 bodies recovered after drug task force helicopter crashes, one identified as retired CPD Officer

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - After 3 days of searching the Coosa river. law enforcement has recovered two bodies from Friday’s helicopter crash near Montgomery.
Russel County Sheriff’s office confirmed today that the body of the pilot has been recovered and identified as a retired CPD officer.
According to Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, The pilot was 53-year-old David Hall. He started with the CPD in 1990 and served the community for 28 years.
Hall retired from the Columbus Police Department in July, but still served the city through his piloting skills.
They also recovered the body of a passenger who is not a CPD member. Police are not releasing the identities of the passenger yet.
The Metro Narcotics Task Force helicopter was flying to Clanton, Alabama for routine maintenance, and officials believe the helicopter hit a power line that stretched across the Coosa River between Coosa and Chilton counties.
The case remains under investigation.
