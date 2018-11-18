House win part of major realignment in Southern California

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Gil Cisneros, a Democratic candidate who is running for a U.S. House seat in California's 39th District, speaks during a campaign stop in Buena Park, Calif. Cisneros captured a Republican-held U.S. House seat in Southern California on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, capping a Democratic rout in which the party picked up six congressional seats in the state. Cisneros had been in a tight battle with Republican Young Kim for the seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) (Chris Carlson)
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD | November 18, 2018 at 12:03 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:03 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrat Gil Cisneros has captured a Republican-held U.S. House seat in Southern California, cementing a stunning political realignment that will leave a vast stretch of the Los Angeles metropolitan area under Democratic control in that chamber.

Cisneros had waged a tight battle with Republican Young Kim for the 39th District seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce.

With Kim's defeat, four Republican-held House districts all or partly in Orange County, California, a one-time nationally known GOP stronghold southeast of Los Angeles, will have shifted in one election to the Democratic column.

The change means that the county — Richard Nixon's birthplace and site of his presidential library — will only have Democrats representing its residents in Washington next year.