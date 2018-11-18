More guns seized at ATL airport than any other in the country, according to federal authorities

More guns seized at ATL airport than any others in the country, according to federal authorities
By Julie Waldock | November 18, 2018 at 5:25 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 5:39 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Federal authorities say more guns have been seized at security checkpoints in Atlanta’s airport during 2018 than at any other airport in the nation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that nearly 300 firearms have been found this year at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. That means it has set a record even before the year ends.

Atlanta’s airport has held the No. 1 spot in the nation for guns uncovered at checkpoints for the past two years.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.