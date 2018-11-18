Police locate body of missing Columbus man- 6 months after he was last seen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police and family have called off the search for a local man after his body was discovered this morning.
The body of 49-year-old Samuel Hewitt Jr. was located in Russell county.
Hewitt was reported missing in May.
He was reportedly last seen on surveillance video at CVS on Macon Road, Friday, May 18.
Per the request of local Law enforcement no further details are being released at this time.
More information plans to be released upon completion of the death investigation.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.