Prison inmate death after run-in with staff ruled homicide

The corrections department initially said it didn't have any documents related to the incident. It denied AP's first request for records in July, and when the news organization appealed to the attorney general's public access counselor, the department responded that it had turned everything in its possession over to the FBI , and didn't even have copies of its own investigative reports. It later acknowledged it had found copies. The counselor ruled last week that the department had not fully complied with the Freedom of Information Act.