Reid machine keeps humming in Nevada, even in his retirement

FILE - In this April 3, 2018, file photo, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid speaks during a joint appearance with former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a lecture series at the University of Nevada, Reno. He may no longer lead Democrats in the U.S. Senate, but the political machine Reid built to turn Nevada blue is still humming along. Democrats romped up and down the state, ousting Republican Sen. Dean Heller and taking the governorship, lieutenant governor, attorney general and treasurer posts while expanding their state legislative control to supermajorities.(AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File) (Scott Sonner)