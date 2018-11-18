4th annual Girls in Aviation event gives young women chance to explore the industry

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WTVM) - Local young women are getting a hands-on look at what a career in the aviation field could be like for them.
On Saturday morning the Southern Airways Chapter of Women in Aviation International hosted its 4th annual “Girls in Aviation Day” event.
The participants were able to tour the museum, talk to role models who work in the aviation industry, and learn about how airplanes operate and fly.
“It’s the chance to catch them young and introduce them to aviation because it’s not a career field a lot of women think about. But it’s an awesome opportunity. It’s a great career,” said the program director.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.