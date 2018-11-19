Auburn man arrested on charges of breaking and entering a vehicle, theft

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department has taken a man into custody and charged him with multiple felonies after he was found to have broken into a vehicle and stolen from it.
21-year-old Jacob D. Allen of Auburn was initially arrested on a charge of public intoxication following reports of a suspicious person at a business in the 1900 block of S. College St. on Nov. 9.
After searching Allen, officers found property that had been stolen from a 2018 Ford F-150 that was parked at business in the area, including a credit card.
Further investigation found that Allen was responsible for entering the vehicle and stealing property.
He was taken into custody on Nov. 18 at a business in Opelika with the assistance of the Opelika Police Department.
Allen was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $4,500 bond.
