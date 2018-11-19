City of LaGrange announces Thanksgiving closures

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange is getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday this week and wants to make sure you know which of their services will not be available during the holiday.
The City of LaGrange will be closed for business on Nov. 22 and 23.
Emergency services, such as police and fire services, in the city will remain in operation.
Garbage and recycling pick-up will be delayed by one day.
For example, those whose garbage is normally collected on Thursdays will have pickup on Friday, Nov. 23.
