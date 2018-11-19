Community members react to death of former CPD officer killed in helicopter crash

The search for the people involved in a helicopter crash on Friday, Nov. 16 came to a tragic end over the weekend when two bodies were recovered in the lake the helicopter crashed in.
“As y’all know the chopper crashed Friday went down with two people in it and the bodies were recovered,” said Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley.
“Officer Hall has been positively identified by us,” said Columbus Chief of Police Ricky Boren.
Hall retired from the Columbus Police Department in July, but still served the city through his piloting skills.
“He was flying that aircraft at the time that it went down in Lake Mitchell,” said Boren.
Hall and a passenger were flying to Clinton, Alabama to an aircraft repair shop for routine maintenance.
Chief Boren says they believe the aircraft struck a low-hanging, unmarked wire that stretched across the river.
Hall began working with CPD in 1990 and served 28 years.
The family of the passenger has requested that his identity not be released, but he was not affiliated with CPD.
