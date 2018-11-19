Dry Conditions and Cooler Temps Expected Through Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a high in the low 70s today in many spots, get ready for a cool down as a cold front moves in tonight and into early Tuesday. Clouds will be with us early in the day with a slight chance of showers, but look for afternoon clearing and much cooler weather with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. Going into Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, we will have some sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows in the morning will be in the 30s.
The next big storm system will be moving in Friday night into Saturday - this is when rain coverage will be the highest, so for Black Friday shoppers out there early in the day, you guys will probably stay dry. Another quick-moving system will head in here Sunday into Monday of next week providing some rain coverage late Sunday into Monday. This will be followed by much cooler air with highs in the 50s next Tuesday and Wednesday and lows in the 30s.
