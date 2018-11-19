Dry Conditions and Cooler Temps Expected Through Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a high in the low 70s today in many spots, get ready for a cool down as a cold front moves in tonight and into early Tuesday. Clouds will be with us early in the day with a slight chance of showers, but look for afternoon clearing and much cooler weather with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. Going into Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, we will have some sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows in the morning will be in the 30s.