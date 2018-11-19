Duke steady at No. 1 as Villanova tumbles from Top 25

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, Duke's Zion Williamson, left, and Javin DeLaurier celebrate during the team's exhibition basketball game against Ryerson in Mississauga, Ontario. The Duke juggernaut heads to paradise, where college basketball's most talked-about team will be even more in the spotlight at the Maui Invitational. The top-ranked Blue Devils should be able to handle it. They're 5 for 5 at the Lahaina Civic Center: five trips to Maui, five additions to the already-full trophy case for the trip home. This, of course, is a new team with new stars like Barrett and Williamson, but these freshmen have embraced the spotlight's glare so far and there's little reason to believe it will be any different in Maui. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (AP)