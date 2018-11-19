Grease Monkey to donate portion of profits to Columbus school in December

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Grease Monkey of Columbus is giving back this holiday season.
Each of the chain’s five Columbus and Phenix City locations will participate in the promotion that donates a portion of each oil change to a Columbus school.
A portion of each oil change purchased in December will be donated to Truth Spring Academy, a private Christian school that serves children living in poverty.
“Truth Spring Academy desires to restore hope back to our community by proving that demography does not determine one’s destiny," said Carrie Strickland, Executive Director of Truth Spring, Inc. "Our students get up to half the food they need each day at school. For just 95 cents, you can help fill a hungry stomach with healthy food that will also help produce a healthy mind!”
“We are seeing food drives and other efforts, which is really great,” said Chuck Davis, managing partner of the Grease Monkey Columbus area locations. “But we decided to make a difference with charities that aren’t getting the same amount of attention. We need to be the backbone in supporting our communities.”
The participating locations include:
- 6028 Veterans Pkwy.
- 1424 Veterans Pkwy.
- 4012 Buena Vista Rd.
- 3638 Gentain Blvd.
- 1304 E. 280 Bypass in Phenix City
