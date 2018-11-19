LaGrange police investigating stabbing on N. Dawson St.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a stabbing on N. Dawson St.
The incident took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Officers responded to the scene where the victim reported he was in a verbal dispute with the suspect before he was stabbed.
Shelton Howell was taken into custody on the scene after the victim reported that Howell stabbed him in the right thigh with a steak knife.
The victim was transported to WellStar Medical for treatment where he received 11 stitches.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
