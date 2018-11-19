The Latest: Crews boost containment of California wildfire

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens of bodies have been recovered so far. While the rain is good for tamping down the still-burning fire, it will turn the fire zone into a muddy mess and make it more difficult for crews to search. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (AP)