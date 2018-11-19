LIST: Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Are you not planning on cooking this Thanksgiving? Or would you rather go out to eat? There are several options readily available in Columbus.
Check out our list of restaurants ready to fill you up this Thanksgiving!
Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- 1500 Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
Denny's: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving
- 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
Golden Corral: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- 1505 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904
IHOP: 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- 2111 Airport Thruway, Columbus, Ga, 31904
- 2939 N Lake Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
- 6317 Talokas Lane, Columbus, Ga, 31909
McDonald's: 5 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- 1338 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
- 3315 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906
- 1436 Manchester Expressway, Columbus, Ga, 31904
Waffle House: Open 24/7, including Thanksgiving
- 5701 Milgen Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
- 6390 Flat Rock Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
- 3455 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
- 4005 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
- 6751 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
- 1646 A Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
- 1326 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.