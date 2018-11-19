New information expected to be released in death investigation of missing Columbus man

RUSSELL COUNTY, ALABAMA (WTVM) - Police and family have called off the search for a local man after his body was discovered.
The body of 50-year-old Samuel Hewitt, Jr. was located in Russell County.
Per the request of local law enforcement, no further details are being released at this time.
Officials plan to release more information upon completion of the death investigation.
Russell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday there will be a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. in reference to this case.
