Robins Air Force Base turns former Publix into training center

WARNER ROBINS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia has become the home to a new high-tech Air Force training center.
In Warner Robins, a former Publix store has been transformed into a high-tech aircraft manufacturing for the military.
Robins Air Force Base opened the center on Oct. 24 and, according to The Telegraph, is full of futuristic machinery.
The center currently employs about 30 people, but may eventually employ about 100.
The lab is the second of its kind in the Air Force. The first is connected with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.
