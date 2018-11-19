St. John African AME cuts ribbon on new education Dream Center

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - After a year of planning and work, St. John African AME finally cut the ribbon for its new Dream Center for education.
Located on highway 165 near For Mitchell, Alabama, the former restaurant will now serve as an outreach ministry for the church.
The building will serve as a place for the community to come together for events and worship.
Church members along with local political leaders were on hand for today’s special opening.
