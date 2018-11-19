Turning Colder for the Thanksgiving Holidays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thanksgiving week off to a pleasant start—despite the chilly morning, temperatures will warm up comfortably into the low 70s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will move in tonight ahead of a weak cold front sweeping through Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of light rain showers overnight through mid-morning tomorrow.
Once the front moves through, skies will clear out and usher in another round of dry and chilly air, giving us below average temperatures once again as we head toward Thanksgiving. Lows will fall to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday with highs hovering right around 60. The pattern stays quiet until Black Friday when a series of disturbances begin to move through the Southeast, bringing another round of decent rain chances late Friday and through the weekend.
We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing of the late week rain and any chance for some rumbles of thunder. For right now though, it looks like any rain on Black Friday would hold off after the morning hours—a good excuse to hit the stores early. But at least Thanksgiving looks cool and dry!
